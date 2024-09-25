LTG Link carried by 11% more passengers in H1

LTG Link estimates that 2.6 million passengers travelled on domestic and international routes in the first half of 2024.

Vilnius-Kaunas remains to be the most popular route, accounting for 37.2% or 0.9 million of all passengers in January-June 2024.

Vilnius-Riga route, which was launched at the end of 2023, exceeded expectations by 10%. More than 31,000 passengers travelled between the capitals of Lithuania and Latvia in the first half of the year and 47,000 in eight months since launch.

Since the start of the year until September 2024, 3.3 million passengers travelled on domestic routes.