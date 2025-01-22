LTG Link carried 5.5mn passengers in 2024

Five million of the passengers travelled by train in Lithuania, which is by 330,000 more than in 2023, the company stated.

Some 1.9 million passengers travelled by train on the most popular Vilnius-Kaunas route, a 9% increase year-on-year.

As the electrification of the strategically important Vilnius-Klaipėda route continues, more than 0.7 million passengers travelled between Lithuania’s capital and its port city in 2024, which is by 3% more than in 2023.

According to the company, in 2024, the number of passengers on Vilnius-Šiauliai route increased by 46%, Radviliškis-Šiauliai-Kaunas by 39%, Vilnius-Jašiūnai by 21%, Kaunas-Marijampolė by 16% and Vilnius-Trakai by 11%.