Lithuanians more optimistic about their living standard

Among those polled, 61% said they think their standard of living will worsen next year. The number of pessimistic respondents was 8 percentage points higher in the spring of 2023.

Thirty-four percent, or 9 percentage points more than in the spring, are of opinion that their situation will remain unchanged. Only 3% of Lithuanians indicated their life has improved this year.

The survey also showed that over a third of Europeans (37%) have difficulties paying their bills either sometimes or most of the time.