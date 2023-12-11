Lithuanians more optimistic about their living standard

 
Lithuanians are more optimistic about their standard of living than a half-year ago, the latest survey by Eurobarometer finds.

Among those polled, 61% said they think their standard of living will worsen next year. The number of pessimistic respondents was 8 percentage points higher in the spring of 2023.

Thirty-four percent, or 9 percentage points more than in the spring, are of opinion that their situation will remain unchanged. Only 3% of Lithuanians indicated their life has improved this year.

The survey also showed that over a third of Europeans (37%) have difficulties paying their bills either sometimes or most of the time.

In Lithuania, the situation is better, with 28% of respondents often or at times struggling to pay their bills. However, the fight against poverty remains an issue for 49% of Lithuanians.

