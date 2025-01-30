Lithuanian unemployment eases to 6.5% in December, slightly above EU average – Eurostat

There were 106 thousand people who were unemployed in Lithuania in the last month of 2024, according to Eurostat. The figure stood at 109 thousand a year ago, in December 2023.

In December 2024, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.3%, up from 6.2% in November 2024 and down from 6.5% in December 2023. The EU unemployment rate was 5.9% in December 2024, up from 5.8% in November 2024 and down from 6.0% in December 2023. These figures are published by

Eurostat estimates that 12.978 million persons in the EU, of whom 10.830 million in the euro area, were unemployed in December 2024.