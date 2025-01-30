Lithuanian unemployment eases to 6.5% in December, slightly above EU average – Eurostat

There were 106 thousand people who were unemployed in Lithuania in the last month of 2024, according to Eurostat. The figure stood at 109 thousand a year ago, in December 2023.
In December 2024, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.3%, up from 6.2% in November 2024 and down from 6.5% in December 2023. The EU unemployment rate was 5.9% in December 2024, up from 5.8% in November 2024 and down from 6.0% in December 2023. These figures are published by
Eurostat estimates that 12.978 million persons in the EU, of whom 10.830 million in the euro area, were unemployed in December 2024.
In December 2024, 2.927 million young persons (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.359 million were in the euro area. In December 2024, the youth unemployment rate was 15.0% in the EU, down from 15.2% in November 2024, and 14.8% in the euro area, down from 14.9% in the previous month.