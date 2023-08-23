Lithuanian startup ratings: highest salary payers and tax contributors

Currently, the average salary in the Lithuanian startup sector is €3,800 (gross), which is 15% or €500 higher than last year. Startups now employ 17,500 Lithuanian residents – 5% or 1,000 more than in 2023.

“The Lithuanian startup market is gradually entering the stage of maturity. Despite volatile global trends, the added value and profits generated by the startup ecosystem, as well as people’s incomes, etc. are growing, which means that more taxes are being paid into the state budget every year. Global IT businesses do raise most of their capital abroad, but create jobs and pay increasingly more taxes in Lithuania,” said Inga Langaitė, CEO of Unicorns Lithuania.

TOP 5 Lithuanian startups by amount of taxes paid (Q2 2023):

1. Vinted – €6.55 million

2. Wargaming – €6.30 million

3. Nord Security – €5.24 million

4. Kilo Health – €3.84 million

5. Oxylabs – €3.63 million