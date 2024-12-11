Lithuanian space startup Sensmetry gains global recognition

This is not the first achievement for Sensmetry. In spring, the company’s satellite management solution was recognized as the best in an ESA competition in Germany and also garnered significant attention at the leading global systems engineering event held in Ireland this year. Currently, over 3,000 space technology users in technologically advanced countries, particularly in the U.S., use a free version of Sensmetry’s IT software. The commercial product has already been implemented by over 100 companies worldwide, including well-known names, although confidentiality agreements prevent disclosure, according to the Sensmetry CEO.