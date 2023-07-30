In 2022, 7% of the surveyed students associated the Lithuanian energy sector with renewable energy sources. This year, the number of students who think so has more than doubled to 16%. The survey also revealed that, while last year 5% of students associated the energy sector with natural gas, this year this number is just 2%.
Lithuanian residents now associate energy sector with renewable energy sources more often
Over the year, the number of Lithuanian residents who associate the Lithuanian energy sector with renewable energy sources has grown. Such association is more prevalent among students. This was shown in a survey conducted in April by KOG Institute for Marketing and Communication Sciences at the initiative of Ignitis Group, a renewables-focused integrated utility. The survey also nodded towards an annual decrease in respondents who associate Lithuanian energy sector with natural gas, Ignitis Group reports.
