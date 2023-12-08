Lithuanian Airports to expand EV charging on aprons with dozens of new stations planned

Stuart Energy, the winner of the public tender, will strategically plan the development stages of charging technology. The project’s goal is to ensure the future usability of these stations by airport employees and partners, aligning with Lithuanian Airports’ commitment to sustainable transportation and environmental responsibility.

“The transition from fossil fuel to electric transport is a long-term process that will involve a complete renewal of the airport transport fleet and the implementation of environmentally friendly and passenger-friendly solutions. The planned network expansion project will take around 12 years in total, during which time we will see a number of important changes,” says Arnas Dūmanas, Chief Development Officer at Lithuanian Airports.

Over the next five years, Vilnius Airport’s apron is set to feature three double 360kW charging stations for electric buses and nine double 60kW charging stations for electric cars.