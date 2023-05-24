2023 m. gegužės 24 d. 17:12

Lithuanian Airports set records in April as passenger traffic grew

 
PHOTO: DELFI / Orestas Gurevičius

With the continued growth in air passenger traffic, almost half a million passengers were served at Lithuanian airports in April, and the total number of aircraft was even higher than in the same period in 2019, when the peak of flights was recorded. Kaunas Airport is showing the most impressive growth, continuing to improve its all-time record, while Palanga is seeing an increase in both passenger and cargo flights, Lithuanian Airports said in a press release.

