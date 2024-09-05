Lithuanian airports see passenger numbers jump 10% in August y-o-y

This is the third time in this year’s summer season when the all-time record for passengers served per month is improved, according to LTOU.

In August, 478 thousand passengers travelled through Vilnius Airport (7% more than in August 2023), Kaunas Airport hosted 145 thousand passengers (+16%) and Palanga Airport handled 40 thousand passengers (+32%).

The LTOU network served more than 5.2 thousand flights in August (4% up from the same month in 2023).

In August, 83 regular flight routes were operated across the Lithuanian airport network.