Lithuanian airports see passenger numbers jump 10% in August y-o-y

This is the third time in this year’s summer season when the all-time record for passengers served per month is improved, according to LTOU.
In August, 478 thousand passengers travelled through Vilnius Airport (7% more than in August 2023), Kaunas Airport hosted 145 thousand passengers (+16%) and Palanga Airport handled 40 thousand passengers (+32%).
The LTOU network served more than 5.2 thousand flights in August (4% up from the same month in 2023).
In August, 83 regular flight routes were operated across the Lithuanian airport network.
Among the regular routes, new flights to Reykjavik (Iceland), Lisbon (Portugal), Krakow (Poland) and to the Greek islands via Athens were introduced at the beginning of the summer season.