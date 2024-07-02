Lithuanian Airports network marks 10th anniversary

Since 1 July 2014, all three Lithuanian air gateways have recorded significant growth in many areas of activity. One of the key ones is the number of passengers, which has grown from 4.4 million in 2014 to more than 6 million in 2023, with a record 6.5 million passengers in 2019 (before the pandemic).

“Over the past ten years Lithuanian Airports has become one of the most efficient airport operators in its region, with its experience that can, in principle, match even the largest European airport operators. Our vision is to contribute to Lithuania’s economic growth, and we have been successful in doing so and will do so even more actively in the coming period. It is also very important that we are constantly upgrading our infrastructure, expanding the geography of our flights, providing high quality services to our passengers, and developing our activities on the basis of sustainable principles. We have also learnt important lessons from the challenges of recent years and are now even better prepared to deal professionally with the unexpected,” commented Bartkus.