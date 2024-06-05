Lithuanian airports handle record number of passengers in May

„The summer season has started in full swing, and we are witnessing record-breaking passenger volumes of all time. For the second consecutive month this year, the total number of passengers in our airport network exceeds the corresponding pre-pandemic periods, allowing us to say that we are the largest aviation market among the Baltic states. Undoubtedly, these results have been significantly contributed to not only by the summer holiday travel season but also by the new airlines and routes that have started operating at our airports,“ comments Tomas Zitikis, Head of Route Development at LTOU.