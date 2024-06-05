Lithuanian airports handle record number of passengers in May

Additionally, the passenger flow in May across the LTOU network was the largest among all Baltic countries’ airports.
The total number of passengers in the LTOU network this May is 3% higher than in May 2019, when 620,000 passengers were recorded.
In May, almost 467,000 passengers traveled through Vilnius Airport (11% more than in May 2023), 140,000 through Kaunas Airport (12% more), and 34,000 through Palanga Airport (23% more).
„The summer season has started in full swing, and we are witnessing record-breaking passenger volumes of all time. For the second consecutive month this year, the total number of passengers in our airport network exceeds the corresponding pre-pandemic periods, allowing us to say that we are the largest aviation market among the Baltic states. Undoubtedly, these results have been significantly contributed to not only by the summer holiday travel season but also by the new airlines and routes that have started operating at our airports,“ comments Tomas Zitikis, Head of Route Development at LTOU.
Key updates in Lithuanian airports in May include the start of regular airBaltic flights between Vilnius and Hamburg, and between Vilnius and Lisbon, thanks to a new risk-sharing partnership model.
The launch of flights between Vilnius and Krakow was also significant for holiday travelers.
A new low-cost Icelandic airline, PLAY airlines, began operations at Vilnius Airport, connecting Vilnius and Reykjavik with convenient connections to the United States and Canada.
In addition, airBaltic initiated crucial flights between Palanga and Amsterdam for the entire Western Lithuania region, and charter flights started between Kaunas Airport and Heraklion, the capital of Crete, Greece.
In May, more than 5.5 thousand flights were served at all Lithuanian airports, an 8% increase compared to the same period in 2023.
The LTOU network transported a total of 1,852 tons of cargo in May, an 11% increase compared to 2023.