Lithuanian Airports appoints new head of operations
A new chief operations officer, Valdas Stropus, has joined the top management team of Lithuanian Airports, the company said on Tuesday.

Stropus, a specialist who has worked in various positions related to aviation and airport processes for almost 20 years, has spent the last 9 years as the Head of Safety and Compliance at Lithuanian Airports.

“Over the years, I have had the opportunity to get to know in detail all three of our country’s airports and the partners that operate there. I believe that I have been able to gain insight into the strategic projects of the airports, to understand the day-to-day processes and the specifics of the current challenges. I am well aware of the major qualitative changes that have been and will be taking place in our airports in recent years, and I will strive to ensure that the airport operations area is well prepared for this context,” the new COO says.

