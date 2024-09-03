2024.09.03 16:29

Lithuania world’s 2nd largest exporter of wooden homes in 2023 – media

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
Lithuania world’s 2nd largest exporter of wooden homes in 2023 – media
Lithuania world’s 2nd largest exporter of wooden homes in 2023 – media
PHOTO: mikeledray | Shutterstock

Lithuania was the world’s second-largest exporter of wooden homes in 2023, Verslo žinios business news website reports.

The country’s exports of buildings made of wood or particleboard totalled EUR 164 million last year.

The revenues of companies exporting prefabricated wooden houses were 27.5% lower in 2023 than in 2022, data provided by the Comtrade platform show. Tomas Braškys, head of the Association of Wooden House Manufacturers, told Verslo žinios that manufacturers suffered from the economic downturn in Scandinavia.

Estonia topped last year’s list of exporters prefabricated wooden buildings, with revenues of EUR 390 million. Poland was ranked third, third with revenues of EUR 142.2 million.

In 2023, Estonia’s market share was 21.5%, Lithuania’s 9.3% and Poland’s 8%.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions