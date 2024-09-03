Lithuania world’s 2nd largest exporter of wooden homes in 2023 – media

The country’s exports of buildings made of wood or particleboard totalled EUR 164 million last year.

The revenues of companies exporting prefabricated wooden houses were 27.5% lower in 2023 than in 2022, data provided by the Comtrade platform show. Tomas Braškys, head of the Association of Wooden House Manufacturers, told Verslo žinios that manufacturers suffered from the economic downturn in Scandinavia.

Estonia topped last year’s list of exporters prefabricated wooden buildings, with revenues of EUR 390 million. Poland was ranked third, third with revenues of EUR 142.2 million.