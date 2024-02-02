Lithuania opens Innovation Hub in Silicon Valley

“We have fulfilled another commitment - Lithuania is finally established in Silicon Valley. InnoHub Lithuania will become an important link between Lithuanian and US start-ups and innovators, helping to establish targeted contacts and providing assistance in exporting Lithuanian high value-added products and services to the US,” says Aušrinė Armonaitė, Minister of the Economy and Innovation.

InnoHub Lithuania will provide comprehensive support to Lithuanian high-tech companies, with priority given to companies operating in the fields of information and communication technologies, laser technologies and biotechnology.