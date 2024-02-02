Lithuania opens Innovation Hub in Silicon Valley

“We have fulfilled another commitment - Lithuania is finally established in Silicon Valley. InnoHub Lithuania will become an important link between Lithuanian and US start-ups and innovators, helping to establish targeted contacts and providing assistance in exporting Lithuanian high value-added products and services to the US,” says Aušrinė Armonaitė, Minister of the Economy and Innovation.
InnoHub Lithuania will provide comprehensive support to Lithuanian high-tech companies, with priority given to companies operating in the fields of information and communication technologies, laser technologies and biotechnology.
According to the ministry, InnoHub Lithuania will bring together US mentors to advise innovative Lithuanian companies – experts in business development, sales, marketing, business law and finance. They will also organise conferences, exhibitions and business missions to showcase Lithuania’s business potential and innovation ecosystem to US investors.