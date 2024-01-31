Lithuania drops by one place in Corruption Perceptions Index, below EU average

Lithuania is currently 12th out of 27 European Union (EU) countries.
“I think this year’s results send a clear message – the law is only as good as its enforcement. Without taking more concrete and proactive actions in practice, Lithuania’s results will not change. First and foremost, it is crucial that the leaders of private and public sector institutions take a clear position that bribery is not tolerated in their work environment. I think it is high time to agree that this is an integral part of the conversation about the quality of services and trust in the state,” said Ingrida Kalinauskienė, CEO of Transparency International Lithuania.
Denmark (90 points) yet again is in first place together with Finland (87 points), New Zealand (85 points) and Norway (84 points) also remaining at the top.
Estonia scored 76 points this year and ranks 12th (last year – 74 points and 14th place), Latvia scored 60 points and ranks 36th (last year – 59 points and 39th place), Poland received a score of 54 and is in 47th place (last year – 55 points and 45th place), Belarus – 37 point and 98th place (last year – 39 points and 91st place), Russia – 26 points and 141st place (last year – 28 points and was in 137th place).
The average score of the European Union is 64 points out of 100.
The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories around the globe by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).