Latvenergo concludes largest wind farm development deal in Lithuania

The construction of the wind farm will be managed by Utilitas Wind until completion. Installation of 20 Vestas 6.2 MW wind turbines is scheduled within the framework of the project, providing power generation that can ensure annual electricity consumption for more than 125,000 households. The implementation of the project is an important step in strengthening the competitive position in the Lithuanian market, as well as a factor in lowering the electricity price for customers in the Baltic States. For Latvenergo, this transaction is a significant breakthrough in the execution of the Group strategy.