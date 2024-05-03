Largest solar park in Lithuania opens

The solar power plant is the investment of the Danish company Nordic Solar. The solar park spans across a 150-hectare area, consists of 150,000 photovoltaic modules and will have 100-megawatt (MW) capacity.

It was established in a hilly area in Molėtai, making it possible to catch sunlight at different time of the day. Moreover, double-sided solar panels patented by Nordic Solar were used, which generate electricity from both sides.

The solar park in Molėtai was connected to the power grid in April in cooperation with Litgrid, Lithuania’s electricity transmission system operator.