2023 m. balandžio 05 d. 09:58
Kaunas Regional Court did not approve restructuring plan of AB Snaigė
On 4 April, the Kaunas Regional Court did not approve the restructuring plan of AB Snaigė. Although it was approved by a majority of both the company’s shareholders and the majority of the company’s non-mortgage creditors, the mortgage creditor UAB Easy Debt Service voted against this plan, the company said in a press release.
