Kaunas Airport’s northern apron to undergo expansion by 2025
Elta EN
Lithuanian Airports has entered into a contract agreement with HISK, an infrastructure construction company that successfully secured the public procurement bid. HISK will oversee the expansion and development of Kaunas Airport’s northern apron, with a contract value of EUR 15 million (excluding VAT). Preparatory work is slated to commence by the end of this year, with completion expected in the spring of 2025, reports Lithuanian Airports.