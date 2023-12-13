Kaikaris appointed CEO of Novaturas

Kaikaris replaces Vitalij Rakovski, who has been in the role since early 2022.

“I am honored to become a part of the leading Baltic tour operator. I appreciate the trust and confidence of the Novaturas Board,” Kaikaris is cited as saying in the company’s press release.

For the past three years, Kaikaris has been the CEO of CityBee, a car-sharing company. Before that, he was CEO of charter airline Small Planet Airlines for nearly three years.