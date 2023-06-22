INVL Renewable Energy Fund I raises another EUR 5mn from investors

The INVL Renewable Energy Fund I has raised a further EUR 5 million from investors to reach a size of EUR 57.9 million, INVL, the leading Baltic investment management and life insurance group, said in a press release.
The fund is managed by INVL Asset Management and invests in renewable energy projects.
“We value investors’ trust in the development of renewable energy by our fund. The proceeds of this placement will be used for construction of solar parks in Romania and Poland markets,” says Liudas Liutkevičius, managing partner of the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I.
Source
Topics
Be raštiško ELTA sutikimo šios naujienos tekstą kopijuoti draudžiama.