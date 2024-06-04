Invega financial institution changes its name to ILTE

„Investments in the Lithuanian economy [will be provided – ELTA] through loans, financing, reinvestment and risk-taking. We want to continue that important mission, but with a new name that reflects our customer orientation,“ CEO of Invega Dainius Vilčinskas said Tuesday, in an event held to present changes at the company.

He underlined that Invega aims to become a pro-active organisation, one that „approaches its client actively“.

„We want the voice of clients to be heard when dealing with ministries (&) We want Invega to be close to the clients, to hear the needs of the clients, to be the voice of the clients to express their needs,“ the CEO stated.