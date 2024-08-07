Insurers see EUR 6mn cost from storm

Gjensidige and Ergo insurance companies told ELTA on Wednesday that they have received claims totalling over EUR 2 million to date.
Lietuvos Draudimas insurance company said its customers suffered damage estimated at EUR 4.23 million. It received more than 6,000 claims over the past week.
„The insurance company Gjensidige has so far received around 1,490 reports of storm damage in the Baltic States, amounting to almost EUR 2.7 million. In Lithuania, the company has already registered 1,105 claims totalling EUR 1.7 million,“ said Viktorija Katilienė, head of Gjensidige Claims Department Baltics.
„As a result of the storm that struck at the end of July, Ergo’s clients have suffered losses of more than EUR 520,000, and 900 clients have contacted ERGO on the matter,“ said Gytis Matiukas, head of Ergo Claims Department.
According to the spokeswoman for Gjensidige, the districts of Vilnius, Šiauliai, Kaunas and Panevėžys were most affected by the high winds and rain.
Matiukas noted that more than 70% of Ergo customers reported damage to residential properties.
A massive storm hit Lithuania on the last weekend of July, leaving more than a hundred thousand residents without power and uprooting trees which blocked roads and crossings. A 50-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell in Grigiškės in Vilnius.