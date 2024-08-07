Insurers see EUR 6mn cost from storm

Gjensidige and Ergo insurance companies told ELTA on Wednesday that they have received claims totalling over EUR 2 million to date.

Lietuvos Draudimas insurance company said its customers suffered damage estimated at EUR 4.23 million. It received more than 6,000 claims over the past week.

„The insurance company Gjensidige has so far received around 1,490 reports of storm damage in the Baltic States, amounting to almost EUR 2.7 million. In Lithuania, the company has already registered 1,105 claims totalling EUR 1.7 million,“ said Viktorija Katilienė, head of Gjensidige Claims Department Baltics.