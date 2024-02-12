In Lithuania, 52% of scientists and engineers are women

Women working as scientists and engineers were primarily employed in the service sector, comprising 46% of scientists and engineers in this sector, whereas in manufacturing, only 22% of those employed as scientists and engineers were women.

Among the EU Member States, the proportion of female scientists and engineers varied widely in 2022, ranging from 53% in Denmark, Lithuania (52%) and Bulgaria (51%) to 31% in Hungary, Finland (32%) and Germany (34%).

Scientists and engineers are a subcategory of the broad concept of people employed in science and technology. People are classified as working in science and technology if they work in occupations that could be involved in the systematic generation, advancement, diffusion, and application of scientific and technological knowledge, independently of the level of studies. This category also includes other occupations like technicians or associated professionals.