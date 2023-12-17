Ignitis opens EV charging hub in Anykščiai

“The first EV charging hub in Anykščiai will provide convenience for EV drivers because they will be able to charge their transport vehicles comfortably and quickly while being able to recharge themselves in local recreational zones in Anykščiai, including tourist attractions and SPA centres,” says Eimantas Balta, Head of E-mobility at Ignitis.

Eleven charging stations were installed in Anykščiai, near a freshly opened Maxima supermarket (Kalno St. 6), where 22 EVs can be charged at the same time as one charging station has at least two charging points. The charging hub will have 4 super-fast charging points (150 kW) and 18 slow charging points (11 kW).