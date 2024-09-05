Hundreds of Belarusians turn to authorities over cars stuck in Klaipėda port

Some 4,000 Belarusians cannot collect their cars and need to pay for their parking, Delfi reports. Many of them said they bought the cars before the sanctions limiting the entry of light vehicles into Belarus took effect.

In order to leave Lithuania, the Belarusians said they are required to show a manufacturer’s declaration. The cars have been wrecked and US companies do not want to get involved in sanction issues, they said.

The Customs Department told Delfi the vast majority of all cars exported to Belarus that are banned for shipment to Russia become registered in Belarus to circumvent international sanctions.