Human error suspected as cause of accident of Swiftair flight in Vilnius

According to sources acquainted with the investigation report, the accident most likely occurred due to human error. However, prosecutors carrying out their investigation have not yet published the final findings.

As reported, Swiftair Boeing 737, transporting cargo for DHL, crashed short of Vilnius Airport runway while landing in the morning of 25 November 2024. One of the two Spanish pilots died in the crash. The other pilot sustained critical injuries. Two other people on board, a German and a Lithuanian, were hospitalised with injuries.