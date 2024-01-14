House prices in Lithuania up by 2.4% in Q3 2023

 
Elta EN
PHOTO: DELFI / Domantas Pipas

In the third quarter of 2023, house prices, as measured by the House Price Index, fell by 2.1% in the euro area and by 1.0% in the EU compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the second quarter of 2023, house prices fell by 1.5% and 0.9% in the euro area and EU, respectively. These figures come from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Compared with the second quarter of 2023, house prices rose by 0.3% in the euro area and by 0.8% in the EU in the third quarter of 2023.

Among the Member States for which data are available, ten showed an annual decrease in house prices in the third quarter of 2023, and sixteen showed an annual increase. The largest falls were registered in Luxembourg (-13.6%), Germany (-10.2%), and Finland (-7.0%), while the highest increases were recorded in Croatia (+10.9%), Poland (+9.3%) and Bulgaria (+9.2%).

In Q3 2023, compared with Q3 2022, house prices in Lithuania increased by 8.7%, in Latvia by 3.2% and in Estonia by 3.8%.

Compared with the previous quarter, prices decreased in seven Member States, were stable in one (Italy) and increased in eighteen Member States. The largest falls were registered in Luxembourg (-6.3%), Finland (-2.7%) and Germany (-1.4%), while the highest increases were recorded in Poland (+4.5%), Romania (+3.4%) and Denmark (+3.1%).

In Q3 2023, compared with Q2 2023, house prices in Lithuania increased by 2.4%, in Latvia they decreased by 0.9% and in Estonia they decreased by 0.3%.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions