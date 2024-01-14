House prices in Lithuania up by 2.4% in Q3 2023

Compared with the second quarter of 2023, house prices rose by 0.3% in the euro area and by 0.8% in the EU in the third quarter of 2023.

Among the Member States for which data are available, ten showed an annual decrease in house prices in the third quarter of 2023, and sixteen showed an annual increase. The largest falls were registered in Luxembourg (-13.6%), Germany (-10.2%), and Finland (-7.0%), while the highest increases were recorded in Croatia (+10.9%), Poland (+9.3%) and Bulgaria (+9.2%).

In Q3 2023, compared with Q3 2022, house prices in Lithuania increased by 8.7%, in Latvia by 3.2% and in Estonia by 3.8%.

Compared with the previous quarter, prices decreased in seven Member States, were stable in one (Italy) and increased in eighteen Member States. The largest falls were registered in Luxembourg (-6.3%), Finland (-2.7%) and Germany (-1.4%), while the highest increases were recorded in Poland (+4.5%), Romania (+3.4%) and Denmark (+3.1%).