Half of gambling operators’ advertising budget should go to prevention, MP suggests

The MP’s draft bill says that gambling operators would gain the right to stop a person from gambling and the obligation to provide the tax authority with data on gamblers who win or lose EUR 100,000 or more per month.

“I propose three measures to prevent people from falling into the pathology of gambling and losing a lot of money, especially not their own one. First, businesses that invite gambling will also be obliged to tell their customers, by means of advertising messages, how risky this activity is. Second, operators who notice a gambler’s obsession will be able to ask that person to stop or block his or her online account. Third, large amounts won or lost will also be visible to the State Tax Inspectorate,” said Bagdonas.