Half of gambling operators’ advertising budget should go to prevention, MP suggests

Liberal MP Andrius Bagdonas, member of the Seimas Committee on Economics, is putting forward a bid to amend the gambling law in response to a high-profile case of gambling damage.
The MP’s draft bill says that gambling operators would gain the right to stop a person from gambling and the obligation to provide the tax authority with data on gamblers who win or lose EUR 100,000 or more per month.
“I propose three measures to prevent people from falling into the pathology of gambling and losing a lot of money, especially not their own one. First, businesses that invite gambling will also be obliged to tell their customers, by means of advertising messages, how risky this activity is. Second, operators who notice a gambler’s obsession will be able to ask that person to stop or block his or her online account. Third, large amounts won or lost will also be visible to the State Tax Inspectorate,” said Bagdonas.
In the area of advertising, the amended law would oblige gambling operators to allocate at least 50% of their advertising budget to social and preventive advertising.
The advertisements would be prepared by the mass media or advertising agencies, taking into account the recommendations drawn up by the Gambling Supervisory Authority, the MP suggests. The authority would also monitor the compliance of gambling companies with the requirements.
“In 2022, only 32 gambling prevention advertisements were shown on television. This number does not influence the audience. With the amendments, the volume of social content advertising should increase not by tens but by hundreds of times. This would ensure that both the public is informed and the media do not lose out on important revenues,” Bagdonas stated.