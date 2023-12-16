Groups of companies pay one fifth of corporate income tax in Lithuania

Local and foreign multinational groups in Lithuania pay a similar amount in the tax as in the Czech Republic, more than in Latvia (13%), but much less than in Finland (32%), Germany (45%) or Ireland (95%).

A European Union directive is set to enter into force from 2024, obliging Lithuania and other member states to apply a minimum effective corporate tax of 15%.

The Finance Ministry says preliminary estimates show that a small positive fiscal impact on corporate income tax revenues could be expected, accounting for around 0.06% of GDP. This would be equivalent to around 2.5% of last year’s income from corporate income tax, or around EUR 36 million, Verslo žinios writes.