Gross pay gap between regions down to EUR 413.6 in Q2

The highest gross earnings (EUR 2,423.3) were received by employees of enterprises, institutions and organisations in Vilnius county, the lowest (EUR 1,771.1) – in Utena county.

Over a quarter, average gross monthly earnings in the whole economy went up in all counties – from 0.1% in Telšiai county to 3.4% in Panevėžys county.

Average net (after employee tax) monthly earnings in the Capital Region totalled EUR 1,482 and, against the first quarter of 2024, rose by 0.9%, and in the Central and Western Lithuania Region, it amounted to EUR 1,256.7 (increased by 1.9%).

In the Central and Western Lithuania Region, gross earnings amounted to EUR 2,009.7 and, over a quarter, grew by 2.4%. In April-June 2024, gross earnings gap between these regions was EUR 413,6 and, over a quarter, decreased by EUR 21.9.

The lowest gross earnings (EUR 1,474.1) were earned by employees of enterprises, institutions and organisations in Zarasai district municipality, where gross earnings were by EUR 1,027 lower than in Vilnius city municipality.

The highest gross earnings (EUR 2,501.1) were earned by employees of enterprises, institutions and organisations in Vilnius city municipality. In this municipality, average gross monthly earnings exceeded the national average by EUR 304.7.

In the second quarter of 2024, compared to the previous quarter, an increase in average gross monthly earnings was recorded in 57 municipalities – from 0.2 (Kupiškis d. mun.) to 7.6% (Pagėgiai mun.), while the decrease was recorded in Skuodas d. mun., Tauragė d. mun. and Mažeikiai d. mun. – 0.1, 0.2 and 1.7% respectively.

Changes in earnings were influenced by seasonal fluctuations and other reasons.

Over a year, average gross monthly earnings increased in all municipalities from 2.5 to 16.1%.

Changes in earnings were influenced by the following changes since 1 January 2024: increased minimum basic salary coefficients of employees of budgetary institutions, change in the procedure for the calculation of the tax‑exempt amount of income and other reasons.

In the Capital Region, the average number of employees over a quarter decreased by 0.5, in the Central and Western Lithuania Region – 0.7%. Over a year, an increase in the average number of employees was recorded in the following regions: in the Capital Region – by 1, in the Central and Western Lithuania Region – 1.4%.