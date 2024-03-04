Gross earnings gap between regions was EUR 383.5 in end-2023

In the Central and Western Lithuania Region, gross earnings amounted to EUR 1,936 and, over a quarter, grew by 4.5%.
In the last quarter of 2023, gross earnings gap between the said regions was EUR 383.5 and, over a quarter, increased by EUR 17.7.
Average net (after employee tax) monthly earnings in the Capital Region amounted to EUR 1,422.9 and, against III quarter 2023, increased by 4.2%, and in the Central and Western Lithuania Region, it amounted to EUR 1,204.7 (increased by 3.8%).
Over a quarter, average gross monthly earnings in the whole economy increased in all counties – from 1.7% in Panevėžys county to 5.4% in Alytus and Kaunas county.
The highest gross earnings (EUR 2,319.5) were received by employees of enterprises, institutions and organisations in Vilnius county, the lowest (EUR 1,674.3) – in Utena county.
Changes in earnings were influenced by higher lump-sum bonuses, allowances and cash benefits, seasonal fluctuations and other reasons.
In IV quarter 2023, an increase in gross earnings was recorded in all municipalities
In IV quarter 2023, compared to the previous quarter, an increase in average gross monthly earnings was recorded in all municipalities – from 0.3 (Pasvalys d. mun.) to 10% (Pagėgiai mun.).
The highest gross earnings (EUR 2,396.9) were earned by employees of enterprises, institutions and organisations in Vilnius city municipality. In this municipality, average gross monthly earnings exceeded the national average by EUR 286.6.
The lowest gross earnings (EUR 1,385.4) were earned by employees of enterprises, institutions and organisations in Zarasai district municipality, where gross earnings were by EUR 1,011.5 lower than in Vilnius city municipality.
Over a year (IV quarter 2023, against IV quarter 2022), average gross monthly earnings increased in all municipalities from 5.9 to 21.3%.
The increase in real earnings was caused by faster growth of net earnings than consumer prices. Changes in earnings were influenced by the following changes since 1 January 2023: increased minimum monthly wage, increased basic wages for politicians, judges, civil servants, public service employees and employees of budgetary institutions, change in the procedure for the calculation of the tax-exempt amount of income, and other reasons.
In IV quarter 2023, the average number of employees decreased in forty-nine municipalities
In the Capital Region, the average number of employees over a quarter increased by 0.3%, while in the Central and Western Lithuania Region decreased by 0.6%. Over a year, an increase in the average number of employees was recorded in the following regions: in the Capital Region – by 3, in the Central and Western Lithuania Region – 0.2%.
Over a quarter, the average number of employees decreased in 49 municipalities – from 0.1 (Akmenė d. mun., Rokiškis d. mun., Panevėžys c. mun. and Raseiniai d. mun.) to 24.5% (Neringa mun.), in 8 municipalities it increased from 0.3 to 2.2%, in Kaunas c. mun., Prienai d. mun. and Utena d. mun. – remained almost unchanged.
Over a year, the average number of employees decreased in the most (32) municipalities – from 0.1% (Panevėžys c. mun.) to 16.6% (Kaišiadorys d. mun.). In the remaining 26 municipalities, the average number of employees increased from 0.3% (Kaunas c. mun.) to 11.7% (Jurbarkas d. mun.), in Skuodas d. mun. and Šiauliai d. mun. – remained almost unchanged.