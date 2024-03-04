Gross earnings gap between regions was EUR 383.5 in end-2023

Changes in earnings were influenced by higher lump-sum bonuses, allowances and cash benefits, seasonal fluctuations and other reasons.

The highest gross earnings (EUR 2,319.5) were received by employees of enterprises, institutions and organisations in Vilnius county, the lowest (EUR 1,674.3) – in Utena county.

Over a quarter, average gross monthly earnings in the whole economy increased in all counties – from 1.7% in Panevėžys county to 5.4% in Alytus and Kaunas county.

Average net (after employee tax) monthly earnings in the Capital Region amounted to EUR 1,422.9 and, against III quarter 2023, increased by 4.2%, and in the Central and Western Lithuania Region, it amounted to EUR 1,204.7 (increased by 3.8%).

In the last quarter of 2023, gross earnings gap between the said regions was EUR 383.5 and, over a quarter, increased by EUR 17.7.

In the Central and Western Lithuania Region, gross earnings amounted to EUR 1,936 and, over a quarter, grew by 4.5%.

In IV quarter 2023, an increase in gross earnings was recorded in all municipalities

In IV quarter 2023, compared to the previous quarter, an increase in average gross monthly earnings was recorded in all municipalities – from 0.3 (Pasvalys d. mun.) to 10% (Pagėgiai mun.).

The highest gross earnings (EUR 2,396.9) were earned by employees of enterprises, institutions and organisations in Vilnius city municipality. In this municipality, average gross monthly earnings exceeded the national average by EUR 286.6.

The lowest gross earnings (EUR 1,385.4) were earned by employees of enterprises, institutions and organisations in Zarasai district municipality, where gross earnings were by EUR 1,011.5 lower than in Vilnius city municipality.

Over a year (IV quarter 2023, against IV quarter 2022), average gross monthly earnings increased in all municipalities from 5.9 to 21.3%.