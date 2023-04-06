The Government has approved the draft Law on Temporary Solidarity Contribution prepared by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Lithuania...
2023 m. balandžio 06 d. 09:59
Government approves proposed bank solidarity contribution
PHOTO:
On Wednesday, 5 April, the Government approved the temporary solidary contribution for banks. The proposal made by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Lithuania was approved by all ministers but Aušrinė Armonaitė, minister of the economy and innovation. The bill is expected to be presented in parliament at the end of April.
Top articles