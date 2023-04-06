2023 m. balandžio 06 d. 09:59

Government approves proposed bank solidarity contribution

 
PHOTO: DELFI / Andrius Ufartas
On Wednesday, 5 April, the Government approved the temporary solidary contribution for banks. The proposal made by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Lithuania was approved by all ministers but Aušrinė Armonaitė, minister of the economy and innovation. The bill is expected to be presented in parliament at the end of April.

Minister Armonaitė said the new tax on banks would make the investment environment more unpredictable and hinder attraction of new financial institutions to Lithuania.

Elta EN
