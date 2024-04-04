Go Vilnius plans to draw 25% more British, German tourists with new campaign

The campaign entitled “Expectations vs. Reality” is intended to change the image of Lithuania in the West as a former soviet country. It will be on 8 April.

“Since we are a small country, we need to be brave to grab the attention,” said the head of Go Vilnius, Dovilė Aleksandravičienė, who presented the new campaign targeting German and British markets.

“We see that in the UK, Vilnius is a familiar name to 43%, less than half of the Britons living in the UK. (&) In Germany, (the percentage) is a bit higher, 62%, but the awareness could and should be higher,” she added.

Recent data suggest the awareness of the city has been increasing for the past three years, according to the head of Go Vilnius. The capital city of Lithuania has become more known in Germany after the NATO summit last year.