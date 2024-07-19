Global IT outage affects companies operating in Lithuanian airports

Representative of Lithuanian Airports, Tadas Vasiliauskas, told LRT that groundhandling companies servicing Wizzair and Ryanair have confirmed certain problems with IT systems. He added, however, that this should not have a major impact on passengers.

Due to these temporary IT problems, passenger flight registration will be carried out at airports free of charge.

The representative of Lithuanian Airports said passengers are recommended to arrive at airports as they normally would, i.e. two hours before their flight.