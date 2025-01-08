Foreign investment totaled EUR 351mn last year, creating over 3,000 jobs – Invest Lithuania

It is a record result of foreign direct investments (FDIs) that should be seen in a wider context, the agency’s head has said.

"We have managed to improve our fixed asset investment performance once again as compared to the results of the previous year, which is a win for Lithuania. But looking at the bigger picture, we are in a very difficult situation: the EU’s competitiveness is deteriorating and the geopolitical situation is not getting better," Eligijus Čivilis said.

Lithuania needs systemic changes to further increase the value added by foreign investment and strengthen its competitive edge in the region, according to the head of Invest Lithuania.