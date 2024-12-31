Foreign direct investment flow rises by 62.2% in Q3 y-o-y

The flow of Lithuania’s DI abroad amounted to EUR 45.5 million during the reporting period. It was driven by a rise in resident reinvestment and investment in equity instruments (EUR 77.7 million and EUR 19.3 million respectively). The largest investment flows were recorded for the Czech Republic (EUR 24.4 million), Germany (EUR 22.6 million) and the Netherlands (EUR 20.7 million), whereas the largest negative flows were observed in Estonia (EUR 15.3 million) and Ukraine (EUR 13.1 million. In terms of economic activity, the investment flow in information and communication activities (EUR 31.3 million) was the one to stand out, while companies engaged in transportation and storage activities recorded a decrease (EUR 16.1 million).