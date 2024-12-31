Foreign direct investment flow rises by 62.2% in Q3 y-o-y

This development was underpinned by an increase in investments in equity instruments (77.3%) and the still high reinvestments (EUR 859.9 million), according to the central bank’s press release.
The largest flows to Lithuania were observed from Latvia (EUR 144.2 million), Estonia (EUR 135.2 million), Denmark (EUR 94.7 million), the UK (EUR 87.8 million) and the US (EUR 77.2 million), while negative flows came from Germany (EUR 35.6 million) and Luxembourg (EUR 18.3 million). In terms of economic activity, the rise in investments in financial and insurance companies (EUR 548.4 million) and transportation and storage companies (EUR 96.3 million) as well as reduced investments in undertakings engaged in manufacturing (EUR 38 million) and administrative and support service activities (EUR 27.9 million) were the ones to stand out.
FDI income from non-resident investment amounted to EUR 987.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, representing a year-on-year decrease of 18.2%. The bulk of income (EUR 859.9 million) was reinvested. Most reinvestments were made by Swedish (EUR 156 million), US (EUR 122.4 million) and Estonian (EUR 115.5 million) investors. The highest income in terms of economic activity was earned by financial and insurance companies (EUR 364.2 million).
Cumulative FDI in Lithuania rose by 8.6% over the year and amounted to EUR 37.6 billion, or 48.9% of GDP, as at 30 September 2024. FDI per capita in Lithuania amounted to an average of EUR 12,973 (EUR 12,017 as at 30 September 2023). The largest investors in Lithuania included Germany (EUR 5.9 billion), the Netherlands (EUR 5.2 billion), Estonia (EUR 3.8 billion), Sweden (EUR 3.5 billion) and Latvia (EUR 2.3 billion). The largest share of FDI (EUR 13.6 billion) was attracted by companies engaged in financial and insurance activities, recording a 7.4% increase in investment.
The flow of Lithuania’s DI abroad amounted to EUR 45.5 million during the reporting period. It was driven by a rise in resident reinvestment and investment in equity instruments (EUR 77.7 million and EUR 19.3 million respectively). The largest investment flows were recorded for the Czech Republic (EUR 24.4 million), Germany (EUR 22.6 million) and the Netherlands (EUR 20.7 million), whereas the largest negative flows were observed in Estonia (EUR 15.3 million) and Ukraine (EUR 13.1 million. In terms of economic activity, the investment flow in information and communication activities (EUR 31.3 million) was the one to stand out, while companies engaged in transportation and storage activities recorded a decrease (EUR 16.1 million).
DI income earned by Lithuanian investors abroad amounted to EUR 105.2 million, with reinvestments accounting for the largest share (EUR 77.7 million). Most income was earned from investment in Latvia (EUR 45.9 million), Spain (EUR 17.1 million) and Germany (EUR 11.8 million), while in terms of economic activity, the bulk of income was earned from information and communication companies (EUR 38.6 million).
As of 30 September 2024, Lithuania’s cumulative DI abroad amounted to EUR 11.8 billion. Lithuania’s DI in the EU Member States accounted for 57.4%. Major directions of Lithuania’s DI abroad include the US and Latvia (37.8% and 17.3% of Lithuania’s total DI abroad respectively). The largest share of Lithuania’s cumulative DI abroad (50.4% or EUR 5.9 billion) went to companies engaged in professional, scientific and technical activities.