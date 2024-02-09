FNTT says EUR 30mn embezzlement probe of ‘very wide scope’

Head of the FNTT Rolandas Kiškis on Friday said this is a high-priority investigation, involving a team from the agency’s several units, more than 10 officers. The FNTT is in regular contact with Estonian colleagues and other foreign partners.

“The service will brief on the progress of the investigation once a week or two. (&) The pre-trial investigation is of very wide scope, with hundreds of reports on possible financial transactions already sent both in Lithuania and abroad. It is unprofessional to draw any preliminary conclusions without gathering information,” he told a press conference.

Kiškis also said the whereabouts of the fund's former partner Šarūnas Stepukonis, suspected of embezzling and gambling away the money, remain unknown.