European unemployment forecast to rise further in next three months

In December, the key indicator of the European Network of Public Employment Services (PES) and the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) fell by 0.1 to 98.9 points.

Enzo Weber, head of forecast at IAB, explained that European public employment services show no signs of a labour market collapse, but unemployment will continue to rise.

In December, the unemployment component of the labour market outlook dropped by 0.2 points to 97.7. Meanwhile, the employment outlook component rose by 0.2 points to 100.2.