ERA Family Finance seeks to buy PayRay Bank

Rakauskas told ELTA in a comment that ERA Family Finance has a clear vision and a plan how by using its experience in the finance sector it can bring the bank to „new life“ adhering to the highest sustainability and transparency standards in close cooperation with the Bank of Lithuania.

„PayRay is a healthy and promising bank with a strong and professional managerial team. However, relation of previous shareholders with our country’s regulatory requirements had posed a challenge,“ said Rakauskas.

Development plans of the bank would be presented once the transaction is authorised.