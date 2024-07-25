Enefit infringed law by implementing transaction without clearance of Competition Council

The investigation was initiated on suspicions that Enefit had carried out a concentration on 18 September 2023, which should have been reported to the Competition Council and for which a clearance should have been obtained. The notification of the already completed transaction was received on 23 November 2023 – after the institution, responding to publicly available information, requested the companies to provide explanations on whether the transfer of EGTO energija customer contracts to Enefit violated the requirements of the Law on Competition.