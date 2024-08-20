2024.08.20 17:38

Electricity price in Lithuania up by 7% in July

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Electricity price in Lithuania up by 7% in July
Electricity price in Lithuania up by 7% in July
PHOTO: Shutterstock

In July, compared with June, the average wholesale electricity price in Lithuania increased by 7% and stood at EUR 98.02/MWh. In Latvia and Estonia, electricity prices increased by 7% to EUR 97.97/MWh.

According to independent electricity supplier Elektrum Lietuva, the average price of electricity in the Nord Pool power market decreased by 18% to EUR 24.47/MWh.

In the Baltic States, electricity consumption in July 2024 stood at 1,994 GWh, a 4% increase compared with July 2023 and a 6% increase compared with June 2024.

In July, Lithuania consumed 979 GWh of electricity or 11% more than in June. Latvia consumed by 1% less electricity or 480 GWh, while Estonia by 4% less or 535 GWh.

The Baltic countries on aggregate generated 1,227 GWh of electricity in July 2024, by 4% more than in June 2024.

Lithuania generated by 6% more electricity or 632 GWh, Latvia by 38% more while Estonia by 12% less.

The Baltic countries on aggregate generated 62% of electricity needed for consumption last month. Electricity generation in Lithuania satisfied 65% of the country’s electricity consumption demand, compared with 48% in Latvia and 68% in Estonia.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions