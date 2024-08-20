Electricity price in Lithuania up by 7% in July

According to independent electricity supplier Elektrum Lietuva, the average price of electricity in the Nord Pool power market decreased by 18% to EUR 24.47/MWh.

In the Baltic States, electricity consumption in July 2024 stood at 1,994 GWh, a 4% increase compared with July 2023 and a 6% increase compared with June 2024.

In July, Lithuania consumed 979 GWh of electricity or 11% more than in June. Latvia consumed by 1% less electricity or 480 GWh, while Estonia by 4% less or 535 GWh.

The Baltic countries on aggregate generated 1,227 GWh of electricity in July 2024, by 4% more than in June 2024.

Lithuania generated by 6% more electricity or 632 GWh, Latvia by 38% more while Estonia by 12% less.