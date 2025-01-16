2025.01.16 16:20

Electricity price in Lithuania up by 1% in December

 
In December 2024, compared with November 2024, the wholesale price of electricity in Lithuania increased by 1% and stood at EUR 89.69/MWh. In Latvia and Estonia electricity prices rose by 2% to EUR 90.51 and EUR 84.28/MWh respectively.

According to independent electricity producer Elektrum Lietuva, electricity price growth in December was affected by 4% lower electricity flow to the Baltic States. The main reason behind this was damage to Estlink 2 subsea power interconnection linking Estonia and Finland. Finnish electricity transmission system operator announced that repairs would last until 1 August.

At the same time, electricity price growth was limited by the 16% increase in electricity generation, while electricity consumption rose by just 3%.

In December, the average electricity price on the Nord Pool power market decreased by 14% to EUR 31.94/MWh.

Electricity consumption in the Baltic States totalled 2,545 GWh in December, a 6% increase compared with November. Electricity consumption in Lithuania rose by 6% to 1,148 GWh, in Latvia by 5% to 620 GWh, while in Estonia by 8% to 777 GWh.

Electricity generation in the Baltic countries increased by 16% in December to 1,611 GWh. Lithuania generated by 19% more electricity or 791 GWh in total, Latvia by 7% more or 347 GWh, while Estonia by 16% more or 472 GWh.

In December 2024, the Baltic countries on aggregate generated 63% of electricity needed for consumption. Electricity generation in Lithuania satisfied 69% of its electricity consumption demand, compared with 56% in Latvia and 61% in Estonia.

