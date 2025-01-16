Electricity price in Lithuania up by 1% in December

According to independent electricity producer Elektrum Lietuva, electricity price growth in December was affected by 4% lower electricity flow to the Baltic States. The main reason behind this was damage to Estlink 2 subsea power interconnection linking Estonia and Finland. Finnish electricity transmission system operator announced that repairs would last until 1 August.

At the same time, electricity price growth was limited by the 16% increase in electricity generation, while electricity consumption rose by just 3%.

In December, the average electricity price on the Nord Pool power market decreased by 14% to EUR 31.94/MWh.