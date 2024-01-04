Electricity price in Lithuania decreased in December

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Electricity prices
Electricity prices
PHOTO: Shutterstock

Electricity consumption and prices decreased in Lithuania in the second half of December 2023, whereas cheaper electricity generated by wind farms replaced electricity generated by thermal power plants, reports electricity transmission system operator Litgrid.

In December 2023, the average electricity price in Lithuania stood at EUR 89/MWh, down by 15% from EUR 105/MWh in November.

In Latvia and Estonia, electricity prices were identical as in Lithuania. In Germany, electricity price was EUR 69/MWh in France – EUR 80/MWh, in Belgium – EUR 69/MWh, in the Netherlands – EUR 73/MWh and in neighbouring Poland – EUR 80/MWh.

The average electricity price in Lithuania in December 2023 was 2-3 times lower than in December 2021 and 2022, when it stood at EUR 212/MWh and EUR 264/MWh respectively.

Electricity consumption in Lithuania totalled 1,136 GWh in December 2023, up by 6% compared with November.

In December 2023, electricity generation in Lithuania stood at 602 GWh, up by 36% from 442 GWh in November. Local power plants generated 53% of the entire amount of electricity consumed in Lithuania.

Based on preliminary data, in December, wind farms accounted for 51% of all electricity generation in Lithuania, by 15% more or up from 215 to 307 GWh per month. Electricity generation by thermal power plants rose from 74 to 145 GWh in a month. Hydroelectric power plants generated around 80 GWh and other power plants around 60 GWh of electricity – similar as in November. Electricity generation by solar plants dropped from 16 GWh to 8 GWh in December.

In December, Lithuania imported 790 GWh of electricity, down by 2% from 809 GWh in November. In December, electricity imports from Scandinavia via the NordBalt power interconnection accounted for 58% of all electricity imports, from Latvia – 16% and from Poland – 26%.

Electricity exports from Lithuania last month rose by 36%, from 90 GWh in November to 121 GWh in December. 58% of it was exported to Latvia, 41% to Poland and 1% to Sweden.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions