Electricity price in Lithuania decreased in December

In December 2023, the average electricity price in Lithuania stood at EUR 89/MWh, down by 15% from EUR 105/MWh in November.

In Latvia and Estonia, electricity prices were identical as in Lithuania. In Germany, electricity price was EUR 69/MWh in France – EUR 80/MWh, in Belgium – EUR 69/MWh, in the Netherlands – EUR 73/MWh and in neighbouring Poland – EUR 80/MWh.

The average electricity price in Lithuania in December 2023 was 2-3 times lower than in December 2021 and 2022, when it stood at EUR 212/MWh and EUR 264/MWh respectively.

Electricity consumption in Lithuania totalled 1,136 GWh in December 2023, up by 6% compared with November.

In December 2023, electricity generation in Lithuania stood at 602 GWh, up by 36% from 442 GWh in November. Local power plants generated 53% of the entire amount of electricity consumed in Lithuania.