Ekspress Grupp to obtain permission from Competition Council to buy Lrytas

The Competition Council on Friday held that Ekspress Grupp was under obligation to obtain its permission for the acquisition of Lrytas prior to the implementation of the transaction but failed to do so.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu , chairman of the group’s management board, said that Ekspress Grupp does not agree with the positions of the Lithuanian Competition Council and is going to challenge the decision in court.

“The nature of the dispute concerns the interpretation of the geographical allocation of Lrytas turnover before the transaction under Lithuanian law. According to Lithuanian competition rules, transactions that exceed certain turnover limits can only be carried out with the prior permission of the Lithuanian Competition Council. We and our legal advisers from the law firm Ellex are of the opinion that the Lithuanian turnover of the companies before acquiring the portal was below the EUR 20 million limit that required consent and the prior consent of the competition authority was not required. In our view, our position is compliant with European competition rules,” Rüütsalu said.