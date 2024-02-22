EDS Invest holds 91.33% stake in Snaigė after share buy-up

 
AB Snaigė, Lithuania’s fridge manufacturer, has said that 91,368 ordinary registered shares were offered during a takeover bid to buy up its shares. The offeror UAB EDS Invest has paid EUR 11,786.46 (without the brokerage fee) for the shares.

The settlement was completed on 21 February 2024, the company reported via the stock exchange.

Currently, UAB EDS Invest owns 36,187,561 shares of AB Snaigė which account for 91.33 percent of the company’s capital and votes.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of AB Snaigė on 21 February decided to approve the restructuring plan of the company and revoke its board in corpore. New board members for a four-year term were elected, namely Tomas Svidinskas, Pavel Urba, Tadas Antanaitis, Rasa Butkuvienė and Darius Varnas.

