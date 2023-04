Such a reform, he argued, would lead to further economic uncertainty and instability for both individuals and businesses.

“We are already nearing a recession. The more data come out of Europe, the more we have figures that show that the economic situation is deteriorating very rapidly. And in such a period of additional instability, tax reform is not the right thing to do, because tax changes will only add to the uncertainty for both businesses and the residents,” Izgorodinas told Žinių radijas on Monday.