2023 m. balandžio 04 d. 10:10

Econmin calls to expand Lithuania’s defence industry

 
Aušrinė Armonaitė
Aušrinė Armonaitė
PHOTO: ELTA / Marius Morkevičius
Minister of the Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė and a group of MPs propose lifting the ban on those commercial activities in Free Economic Zones (FEZ) that are related to national security and defence, as well as to manufacture, storage and sale of weapons, ammunition and explosives.

The minister emphasises that the geopolitical and economic situation has changed since and Lithuania’s defence industry must expand and become stronger, hence restrictions have lost their significance. She says FEZ should be an opportunity for establishing new Lithuanian defence companies or attracting foreign investors.

Elta EN
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
    Related articles
    Top articles