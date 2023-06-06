Domas Dargis to head the Board of Proptech Lithuania

Martinas Eitmonas, the founder of two Proptech start-ups, was elected President of the Association.

The Chairperson of the Board, D. Dargis, acknowledged the achievement of striking a balance between the interests of start-ups and real estate market players, in addition to the successful endeavours in pursuing a shared goal for Lithuania to become an international hub for real estate innovation.

According to M. Eitmonas, the rapid growth of the Association, with 38 companies joining within the first year, is strong evidence of the increasing interest in innovations and the vibrant emergence of the Proptech ecosystem.

The start-ups of the Proptech Lithuania community engage in various fields, such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing, WEB3, digital twins, sustainability, data analytics, digital identity, financing and many more.